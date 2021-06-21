Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

OMIC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMIC opened at $23.90 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

