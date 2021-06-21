Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $546,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,525 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

