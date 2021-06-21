Sit Investment Associates Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,096,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 234.5% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 50,926 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

