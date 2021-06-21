Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 21,500 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

