SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani Sells 333 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78.

On Thursday, April 1st, Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,610. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.85.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

