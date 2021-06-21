Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.72.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$5.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.79. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

