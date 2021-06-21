SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $167.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358,301. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.