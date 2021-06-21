SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

