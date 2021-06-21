Spendcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00056671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.41 or 0.00673264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00080499 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

