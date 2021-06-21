SPINDLE Market Cap Achieves $239,011.68 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. SPINDLE has a market cap of $239,011.68 and approximately $137.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,324.37 or 1.00140915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00031455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00328046 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00406308 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.21 or 0.00759667 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003599 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

