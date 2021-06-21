Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.27.

SPT opened at $89.09 on Friday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $302,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

