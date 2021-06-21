Stably USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,462.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $557,796.69 and $2,462.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.00702313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00081448 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,513,805 coins and its circulating supply is 546,173 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

