Stakenet Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.54 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $22.54 million and $105,080.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00404000 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003227 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017059 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,304,329 coins and its circulating supply is 117,765,292 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.