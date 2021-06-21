Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Standex International posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.29. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,175. Standex International has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

