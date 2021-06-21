Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 68,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,051. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

