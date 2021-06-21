Step Finance Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $687,260.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00115844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,713.01 or 1.00090889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

