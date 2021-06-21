StepStone Group LP Invests $82,000 in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Oyster Point Pharma makes up about 1.3% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.49. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $532.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.30. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $33.26.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

