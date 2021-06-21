STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA:STM opened at €30.44 ($35.81) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €30.83. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.