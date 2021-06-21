Summit Rock Advisors LP Makes New $33.71 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,712,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 11.5% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Rock Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.11. 273,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,670,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $136.29 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.