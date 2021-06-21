SUN Price Down 99.9% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00122084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00160830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,297.75 or 1.00494572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002739 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

