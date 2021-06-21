Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.36.

Shares of SU opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$31.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market cap of C$43.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,616.67.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

