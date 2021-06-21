Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.44.
Shares of SU traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.99. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$45.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,668.33.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
