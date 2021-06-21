Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.44.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,370. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.99. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$45.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,668.33.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

