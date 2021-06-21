Suretly Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Suretly has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $35,487.97 and approximately $151.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00023052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00700352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00081496 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

