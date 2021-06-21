Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 34,593 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,964,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,302 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $53.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. WestRock has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

