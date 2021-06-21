Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.11. 273,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,670,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.29 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

