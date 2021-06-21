Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $155.89. 22,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,009. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

