Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.7% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 87,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

NYSE ABBV opened at $113.52 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

