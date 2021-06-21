Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,431 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.3% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $341.08 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $237.35 and a twelve month high of $346.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.50.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

