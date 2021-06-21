Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 31.94%. Analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.9036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.