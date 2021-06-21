Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €103.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.53 ($127.69).

Shares of SY1 opened at €114.60 ($134.82) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €108.76.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

