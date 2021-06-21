Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,718 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

