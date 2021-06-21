Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 942 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crane were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Crane by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NYSE CR opened at $86.50 on Monday. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

