Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avient were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Avient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Avient by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avient by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

