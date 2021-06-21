Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after buying an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after buying an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,859,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NYSE:ENV opened at $77.28 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 227.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.