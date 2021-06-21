Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,831 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.27%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.