Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,556 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in F.N.B. were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.84 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

