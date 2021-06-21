Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,126 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -703.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

