TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,609 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.