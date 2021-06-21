Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 2.3% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $618.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,010. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $627.95. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.95.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

