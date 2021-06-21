Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $230,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $113.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

