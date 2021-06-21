Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 5,473 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 137,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 73,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 188,037 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $86.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

