Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

