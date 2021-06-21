Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $530.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $562.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.