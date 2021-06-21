Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 67,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in APA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Shares of APA opened at $20.65 on Monday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

