Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $839,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT opened at $128.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.95. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

