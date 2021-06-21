Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.