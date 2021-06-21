Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,605 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

NYSE GM opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

