The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,990,826 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.45% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $184,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 235,435 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 533,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 77,351 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,285,000 after buying an additional 1,977,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.22 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

