The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,462 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $49.15. 196,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,526. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

