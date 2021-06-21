The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 180 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

VOD opened at GBX 127.68 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £35.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

